8 indictments in Bradley County meth ring

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Eight people have been indicted on charges of conspiring to distribute meth.

The investigation began back in February about a drug distribution operation in Bradley County.

In time, both city and county law enforcement got involved, along with the Drug Task Force, TBI and DEA.

Investigators say the ring moved more than 650 pounds of meth worth about $1.5 million.

In May, they executed search warrants that netted them 1000 grams of meth, $18,000, guns, boats motorcycles and a camper.

Eight people have been charged so far, but more could be coming.