Suspect for dumping murder victim in Whitfield Co. released by mistake

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A man who was released by mistake from a Nashville prison on Friday has turned himself back in.

Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar is one of three men charged with killing another man and then dumping his burned body near Dalton in 2017.

Viera-Aybar was released on bond through a clerical error at the Davidson County jail.

But he turned himself back in, with the assistance of his attorney, on Wednesday morning.

It was two years ago that a boy found the partially burned body of Luis Lopez in a wooded area near the interstate in Whitfield County.

Sheriff’s investigators eventually arrested the three suspects who were all from the Murfreesboro area.

Eventually, investigators determined that Lopez was killed in Tennessee, and the suspects just drove down the interstate to find a rural place across a state line to dump him.

The three suspects are now being held and prosecuted in Davidson County.