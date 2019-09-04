Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – September 4th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – It’s September, But It Feels More Like The Dog Days Of July!



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, continued dry, and very hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90’s as Hurricane Dorian will stay well to our East and Southeast over the next few days. Fair skies will continue for Wednesday night with lows near 70.

Not as hot for Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs closer to 90. Overnight lows will be more comfortable but it will quickly heat up again for the weekend, with highs well into the 90’s along with more dry weather for the next several days.

87 & 66 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

