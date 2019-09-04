Probation Officer charged with theft and misconduct

DECHERD, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former misdemeanor probation officer has been indicted in Franklin County.

Robin Smith faces charges of Theft Less Than $2,500 and Official Misconduct.

Last November, the TBI began investigating Smith.

He worked for the Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency based in Dunlap.

Investigators say he took the payments from people on probation and used them for his own benefit.

Smith resigned in July.

He was arrested today in his hometown of Decherd and booked in the Franklin County jail.