Miss Tennessee visits Tyner Academy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Miss Tennessee Brianna Mason made a special visit to Tyner Middle and Tyner Academy today.

Mason was welcomed by Tyner’s marching band.

She talked to the students about determination and perseverance.

She even gave examples of her previous failed attempts at becoming Miss Tennessee.

“It’s really important to me to speak to high schoolers because they’re right here almost approaching adulthood.”

“They’re going to be faced with making decisions that affect their life and I want to be able to motivate them and let them know that it’s okay if there’s failures because there certainly will be failures.”

“But, just using those failures to motivate them and educate them on what they can do differently next time.”

The school presented Mason with a plaque and other parting gifts.