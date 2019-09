Hutton & Smith Brewing Co.’s Brew Cat is MISSING

Shirley has been missing since Saturday 8/31. She is black & white with a Hemingway paw. She never goes outside, so she is most likely lost. She is microchipped.

- Advertisement -

Last seen at the Hutton & Smith Production Facility on 3108 Riverside Dr, Chattanooga, TN

Contact Katie at: (205) 451-8585