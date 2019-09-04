Local Reaction: Walmart Rollsback Their Gun Policy

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- After two recent mass shootings at the Arkansas based corporation, Walmart made a big announcement about their gun sales and policies.

They will no longer sell ammo for handguns and short-barrel rifles after their current supply is out.

The company also wants their customers to refrain from open carry.

This news is a relief to the Democratic Party Treasurer Melody Shekari.

Shekari says, ” I think that a lot of us are really excited about it. We’ve been looking for some common sense gun reform and I think that a business taking it up is fantastic. As the CEO stated, status quo is not enough. I think that it is great that they are taking a strong step to make sure that their customers feel comfortable shopping there and we all feel safe.”

While Melody thinks that this is one step in the right direction, Ronald Dodd thinks that this will not put an end to mass shootings.

Dodd says, “I hate it for the families. I hate it for the communities. My prayers and thoughts are with them. But, does something have to be done, yes. Gun control is not it.”

In a letter to employees, CEO Doug McMillan says that the recent string of mass shootings is “a complex situation lacking a simple solution.”

McMillan says that Walmart is “trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again.”

Walmart isn’t the only corporation calling for gun reform. Kroger is asking its customers not to open carry even if its is in a state where open carry is legal.