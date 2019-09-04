Isaiah Mack Beats the Odds to Earn NFL Roster Spot With Titans

As an undrafted free agent from an FCS school, former Chattanooga Mocs defensive lineman Isaiah Mack was indeed a long shot to make the Titans roster.

Yet when Tennessee kicks off their season this weekend against Cleveland, Mack will be suited up in Titans blue.

Isaiah Mack admits it’s still hard to believe, he’s officially on an NFL roster.

Said Mack over the phone:”Besides just being happy, part of it is just a big sigh of relief. Long time. Took a lot of work. Just felt good to finally see some rewards from all the work you put in.”

A Cinderella story from Northwest Whitfield High School.

Said Mack:”It’s just something that usually doesn’t happen in Dalton. I’ve got a lot of support from the community. A lot of people have shown me love from the city. Just trying to do my best to keep them proud. Keep making splash plays.

There’s a lot of commitment because I don’t want to let people down. I want to make sure they see the positives of what you can do if you are willing to put the work in, and your’e willing to do what you’ve got to do.”

And there’s always plenty to do if you want to be a successful NFL player.

Said Mack:”I try to stay away from my phone as much as possible. Like coach says. Says all the time we are here to play ball. We’re not here for the other stuff. Like coach says. It’s football season now. It’s time to go win some games.”