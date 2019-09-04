Local college cutting costs to students

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Many students have big dreams of going to a four-year university, but with high tuition costs it can be a difficult thing to do.

“Tuition tends to increase each year so that is always an ongoing challenge for our students,” Tyner Academy College & Career Access Counselor Kimberly Spears said.

School councilors at Tyner Academy say while students can often get scholarships and federal funding to go to a university, it’s sometimes not enough for where they may really want to go.

“Some students don’t choose particular schools, because of the costs. They feel like it’s out of their parent’s range to take care of it. Even if they did qualify for scholarships,” Tyner Academy School Counselor Nicole Gillum said.

According to collegeboard.org, in the past 10 years average tuition costs rose over $2,000 at public four-year schools, and over $7,000 at private institutions.

“I’m pleased to announce today a new direction for tuition costs at Bryan College,” Bryan College President Dr. Stephen Livesay said.

Bryan College, a private, non-profit, Christian liberal arts institution, announced Wednesday that it is dropping costs to students by $11,000

In 2020 the tuition will be $16,900.

It’s a 40 percent reduction and a historic cut for college.

“Our hope and desire is that over the next few years you’re going to see a reduction in your costs as a result to coming to Bryan College,” Dr. Livesay said.

Reducing tuition costs might be a way for the school to stay competitive, especially since the U.S. is seeing over $1.5 trillion of student loan debt.