Cleveland kidnapping suspect arrested

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that the kidnapping suspect we told you about on Tuesday has been arrested.

Sebastian Tinoco was picked up by U.S. Marshals.

On Tuesday, a woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend pulled her into his car after assaulting her current boyfriend.

She says he drove her to Ooltewah and hit her, before she called for help and escaped.

Police say he held her for a couple of hours.

Cleveland is charging him with Aggravated Kidnapping, Simple Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault and vandalism.

Tinoco also has probation warrants out of Marion County.