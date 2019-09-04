Bradley County Sheriff’s PR Director resigns in face of investigation

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Public Relations Director for the Bradley County Sheriff has resigned in the face of a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has released a statement saying that Adam Lewis was placed on leave today pending the outcome of a TBI investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office took a report on “alleged criminal conduct” by Lewis on Tuesday.

They contacted District Attorney Steve Crump, who asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to handle the case.

Lewis resigned later this afternoon.

Lewis owns a political consulting firm and an inflatable rental business.

He had also worked for a local church and led the Bradley County Republican Party.

He worked on Sheriff Lawson’s recent campaign.