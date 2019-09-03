Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – September 3rd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Continued Dry And Very Hot For The Next Several Days!



Expect mostly clear skies to continue through the morning. It won’t be as mild, with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday Afternoon: Lots of sunshine returning, lots of heat, & a corresponding increase in the humidity as well. Continued dry and quite hot with highs in the low & mid 90’s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear again, with lows in the upper 60’s to the low 70’s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny again for Wednesday, dry, and very hot, with highs in the mid 90’s as Hurricane Dorian will stay well to our East and Southeast.

Not as hot for Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90. Overnight lows will be more comfortable but it will quickly heat up again for the weekend, with highs well into the 90’s along with more dry weather for the next several days.

87 & 66 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.