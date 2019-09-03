Tyner Academy EPB Lab

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students at Tyner Academy High School had an old classroom completely refurbished and equipped as a high-tech learning laboratory.

The transformation comes from the partnership between Hamilton County Schools, EPB and other local supporters.

It’s part of the Hamilton County School’s Future Ready Institute program.

Jaylan Sims is a sophomore at Tyner Academy.

“It’s like a lab and a science room, but a layout for tech. Here students will begin to perfect their technical endeavors as they begin in future ready.”

The lab will help prepare students for well-paid, in-demand jobs so they can succeed in the workplace.

Students from across Hamilton County can apply to attend the EPB Institute of Technology.