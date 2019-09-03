Sheriff Hammond says pastors should wait for final report

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says he hopes a group of Chattanooga pastors will wait until the investigation is complete before they make a final decision about their demand for him to resign.

The pastors have been gathering at the sheriff’s office to protest the arrest of a local man who was searched after being stopped for a traffic violation earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

The pastors say they will continue to demand Sheriff Hammond’s resignation.

Here is how Sheriff Hammond responded today “I’ve always met with pastor…individually and as a group when they want to.”

“In this particular incident I think they are jumping the gun and not allowing the system to do as its designed …which is to let the TBI or whoever needs to look into the allegations which were made so.”

“I think what the pastors need to concentrate on doing is helping us make sure people understand when the police pull over, you should comply with them..follow the rules..let the system work.”

Hammond says he has 3 more years in his term in office and will not quit.