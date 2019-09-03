Mocs Visit Rival JSU “In Games You Play Football For”

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs got the victory for new head coach Rusty Wright in their season opener. Now the fun schedule gauntlet begins, starting with a road trip to big bad rival, Jacksonville State.
First win as a head coach, you gotta celebrate. Maybe Rusty Wright wishes he hadn’t.
Reporter:”What did you do?”
Said Wright:”I jumped in the middle of the laundry basket. Stood up on it and caught my leg going in. That’s why they erupted over there.”
Said offensive lineman Harrison Moon:”He tried jumping into the towel hamper to celebrate, but I think he fell a little short. (chuckles) Cut his leg up pretty good.(chuckles) It was awesome. Bringing the energy. I love to see that.”
Mocs will need to bring the energy Saturday as they face an old rival in Jacksonville State.
Said Wright:”Haven’t beaten them. (chuckles) I don’t know how much of a rivalry you can call it when you don’t win in there sometimes, so it will be all we want. They’re a good football team.”
Chattanooga is 1-6 against JSU since 2010, including some heart-breaking losses.
Said Wright:”I remember that walk-off punt return over here, and we got called for a penalty with about 23 seconds left. Kicked it to Tommy Hudson. You know there’s a flag laying on the field. You do. I remember that.”
Said defensive lineman Khayyan Edwards:”We haven’t beaten them in my five years being here. I don’t know what the record is before I got here. I know I’ve got a chip on my shoulder for that.”
JSU is a top twenty team, and they’ve won 28 straight regular season home games.
Said Moon:”I mean these are the games you play football for. Going into a hostile environment. You know playing a great team. That’s why you play. I think it’ll be a major test for our team, and a test early, but I think we will be able to handle it well.”
Said Wright:”I think it’s what college football at our level is about. I really do. I mean it will probably be sold-out. Four hundred member band they’ve got will be down there in that end zone. Yeah. I’m excited about going down there and having that opportunity.”
The Mocs and Gamecocks kick at 7pm on Saturday in Jacksonville, Alabama.