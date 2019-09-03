Dalton Shooting suspect arrested in Atlanta

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton police report that a suspect in a double shooting two weeks ago has been arrested in the Atlanta area.

Jobanie Martinez is now in the Whitfield County jail.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened at 11 AM on a Sunday on August 18th on Dozier Street.

A 21 year old and a 15 year old were shot, both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Martinez shot both of them with a handgun soon after arriving at the house.

The charges against him include attempted murder but also criminal violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

At the time, a police spokesman said “Don’t know exactly what the association was like there. It’s not like a rival gang situation, but basically, they did know each other. It’s not a random crime.”

But you can read Martinez’s gang connections in his photos.