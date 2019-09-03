Cleveland looking for ex-boyfriend suspected of kidnapping woman

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are looking for a suspect and the woman they believe he kidnapped.

The incident happened on Monday at the Econo Lodge on Westside Drive.

A caller said he arrived at the motel to pick up his new girlfriend.

He says Sebastian Tinoco, her ex-boyfriend, pulled up, and then hit him several times in the face.

The female got out of the car to intervene. The caller says Tinoco grabbed her and drug her to his vehicle, forced her inside and pulled off.

A few hours later, the woman returned to the Econo Lodge and said Tinoco took her back to Ooltewah and assaulted her.

She said she began to scream and a witness came to investigate.

She got a ride back to the motel with the witness.

Tinoco has probation warrants in Marion County.

But now he is wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping, Simple Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault and vandalism by Cleveland Police.

If you have any information on where they can find Sebastian Tinoco, please leave a confidential tip via CPD Facebook inbox or can call Detective Bill Parks directly at 423-559-3321.