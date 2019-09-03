Chattanooga Fire Department starts live burn training event

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn) – The Chattanooga fire department started their training burn exercises Tuesday.

This four day event helps wrap up their six month fire academy.

The 23 trainees will in an actual structure instead of their usual burn building.

Firefighters will extinguish fires in multiple rooms, then run search and rescue drills as well.

Training chief William Andrews explains why these exercises are so important.

“I think a lot of it is teamwork as firefighters. You think why is there so many people on the truck , nothing one or two people can really do. We have to operate in small teams of 3 and 4 and the more people we can put on scene. The safer we all are,”says training chief, William Andrews.

The house was donated by a local church and will be burnt to the ground on Friday.