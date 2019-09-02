Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – September 2nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Looking Dry But Heating Up For The Week Ahead !



Labor Day Monday Morning: Mainly clear skies & mild conditions will continue. A few areas of fog, otherwise fairly comfortable temperatures with lows between 67 & 73.

- Advertisement -

Labor Day Afternoon: Another day chock full of heat & humidity as well. Lots of Sunshine, with highs heating up into the low 90’s.

For The Mid-Week:Tuesday and Wednesday are looking quite hot and continued dry, with highs in the mid 90’s as Hurricane Dorian will stay well to our East.

88 & 67 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.