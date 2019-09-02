Union Gospel Mission 5th annual BBQ fundraiser

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn) – Monday, the union gospel mission held its 5th annual labor day barbecue.

The food is completely free and it featured barbecue plates of pork or chicken with all the fixings.

They raise the money through donors to help pay for everything up front, so it doesn’t come out of their budget.

The donations they accept go back into their fund to help them help others throughout the year.

Executive Director explains why this event is so important for them and how good the barbecue really is.

“It makes us able to help other people. WE have a couple of people who come and give and it gives us great exposure. That makes it possible for us to take those guys off the street put them through our programs, help them change their lives,” says Reverend Jon Rector.

“The barbecue is the best thing ever,” says barbecue customer, Abigail.

They are always in need of volunteers, you can find more information on their website. https://www.theuniongospelmission.org