South Pittsburg Moves Up to Number One in Latest Prep Poll

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (15) 2-0 167 1

2. Maryville 2-0 149 2

3. Whitehaven (1) 2-0 130 3

4. Ravenwood (1) 2-0 121 4

5. Brentwood 2-0 100 8

6. Riverdale 2-0 71 9

7. Germantown 1-1 32 6

8. Bradley Central 1-1 30 10

9. Cordova 2-0 22 NR

(tie) Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 2-0 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Blackman 21. Farragut 20. Houston 19. Stewarts Creek 13. White Station 8. McMinn County 6. Jefferson County 4.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (13) 2-0 159 1

2. Beech (2) 2-0 151 2

3. David Crockett (1) 1-0 100 T5

(tie) Page 2-0 100 T5

5. Powell 2-0 91 8

6. Kirby 2-0 72 9

7. South Doyle (1) 2-0 66 NR

8. Henry County 0-2 46 3

9. Summit 2-0 41 10

10. Hillsboro 1-1 35 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 24. Knoxville West 20. Rhea County 6. Dyer County 6. Shelbyville 5. Daniel Boone 4. Oak Ridge 4. Glencliff 2. Knoxville Halls 2. Southwind 1.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Haywood County (15) 2-0 165 1

2. Greeneville (1) 1-1 130 3

3. Dyersburg (1) 2-0 118 5

4. Elizabethton 1-0 117 4

5. Anderson County 1-1 95 2

6. Springfield 1-1 65 8

7. Hardin County 1-1 49 10

8. Nolensville 2-0 48 NR

9. Marshall County 2-0 42 NR

10. East Hamilton 1-1 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grainger 17. Jackson North Side 15. Livingston Academy 14. Creek Wood 10. Ripley 9. Montgomery Central 7. Fayette Ware 7. Maplewood 3. Spring Hill 1. Lawrence County 1. Howard 1.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (16) 2-0 160 1

2. Covington 2-0 129 2

3. Red Bank 2-0 117 3

4. Upperman 2-0 107 4

5. Pearl-Cohn 2-0 104 5

6. East Nashville 2-0 87 6

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 48 8

8. Loudon 2-0 45 10

9. Milan 1-1 36 7

10. McNairy Central 2-0 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fairview 8.Austin-East 8. Stratford 7. Smith County 4. Johnson County 3. South Gibson 2.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (16) 2-0 160 1

2. Meigs County 2-0 125 3

(tie) Trousdale County 1-0 125 2

4. Tyner Academy 2-0 116 4

5. Lewis County 1-0 93 5

6. Fairley 2-0 79 7

7. Watertown 1-1 37 6

8. Union City 1-1 33 8

9. Hampton 1-1 32 9

10. Oneida 2-0 23 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17. Forrest 12. Sullivan North 9. Eagleville 9. Happy Valley 4. Bledsoe County 3. Houston County 1. Mitchell 1. Waverly 1.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (7) 2-0 150 1

2. Huntingdon (8) 2-0 148 2

3. Lake County (1) 2-0 132 3

4. Freedom Prep 2-0 89 10

5. Mt. Pleasant 1-0 85 6

6. Moore County 2-0 39 NR

(tie) Greenback 0-2 39 5

8. Cornersville 0-2 29 4

9. Greenfield 2-0 28 NR

10. Coalfield 1-1 27 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 19. Fayetteville 19. Richland 10. South Fulton 9. Monterey 9. Whitwell 8. Sunbright 7. Dresden 6. Gordonsville 6. Hancock County 5. Oliver Springs 5. Memphis East 4. McEwen 2. Cloudland 2. Collinwood 1. West Carroll 1. Pickett County 1.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. University-Jackson (12) 2-0 151 2

2. Friendship Christian (2) 1-1 135 T3

3. Fayette Academy (2) 1-1 98 1

4. Davidson Academy 0-1 74 T3

5. Nashville Christian School 2-0 48 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 46. Rosemark Academy 27. Jackson Christian 15. Clarksville Academy 13. Columbia Academy 12. King’s Academy 8. Middle Tennessee Christian 7. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. BGA (14) 2-0 158 2

2. ECS (1) 2-0 136 4

3. Franklin Road Academy 2-0 114 5

4. Notre Dame 1-1 102 1

5. Lausanne Collegiate 0-1 74 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Boyd Buchanan 19. CAK (1) 17. Knoxville Webb 14. CPA 6.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (15) 2-0 159 1

2. McCallie (1) 2-0 142 2

3. MUS 2-0 122 3

4. Knoxville Catholic 2-0 116 4

5. Ensworth 2-0 50 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 20. MBA 18. Briarcrest 7. Pope John Paul II 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Daily News, Kingsport; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

