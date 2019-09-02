Mocs LB and Hixson Grad Marshall Cooper Named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior linebacker Marshall Cooper was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, presented by GEICO, the league office announced today. Cooper posted 10 tackles to lead the Mocs to a 24-10 season-opening win over Eastern Illinois on Aug. 29.

This is the third career weekly honor from the SoCon for Cooper, a native of Hixson, Tenn. He was Defensive Player of the Week after last year’s win over Samford and Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a punt in a win over ETSU in 2017.

Seven of his 10 tackles against the Panthers were solo stops. He also broke up two passes in the win. The Mocs’ defense only allowed 10 points in the Thursday night home opener, the fewest given up by a SoCon team in Week 1.

UTC travels to No. 17 Jacksonville State for a 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) kickoff in Jacksonville, Ala. Fans can catch the game on the Mocs’ new flagship radio station WFLI 1070 AM / 97.7 FM or on the ESPN+ broadcast produced by JSU.

Chattanooga’s next home game is Sept. 21 against No. 2 James Madison