McKamey gets pets from shelters expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — McKamey Animal Center is taking in animals from shelters expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

McKamey Animal Center is a little bit more crowded than usual. They brought in more than 25 dogs and eight cats yesterday from a shelter in Georgia. They’ll be ready for adoption by Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

“So when the hurricane hits if there are displaced animals these local shelters will have space in their shelter to take in many animals that may have gotten lost or separated from their family. So it is really important for us to help them out so they can reunite the families that are being affected get back in contact with their pets,” said Melissa Smith, with McKamey Animal Center.

Another crew from McKamey left early this morning. They are bringing back dozens of animals from a shelter in Saint Simons. Supervisors say they’ll keep on supporting shelters in need.

“We are continuing to get requests up and down the coast for help for quite a few other shelters. So we will see what the future holds,” Smith said.

Related Article: McKamey offers reward for whoever dumped starving puppies

Since they are getting so many more animals they are asking people to adopt or foster.

“How many more animals we can help really depends on how the community supports us. If we can get a lot of dogs and cats out to foster homes, we are looking for a 10 to 14 day commitment or out through adoption that allows us to be able to assist the other shelters and take in more animals into our facility,” Smith said.

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, these pets are safe at McKamey.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering a pet, McKamey will have extended hours tomorrow. They will be open until 7 p.m.