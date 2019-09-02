(HIXSON, Tenn) – Monday was the 77th annual Labor Day Picnic at Camp Columbus.

It’s an annual Labor Day tradition.

- Advertisement -

“This is my most enjoyable day of the year, i look forward to it,”says pit master, Mark Galloway.

The Knights of Columbus Council 610 has been hosting this picnic for 77 years.

“I know it’s coming. It’s great. We have had good weather every year I have been here. I know I got good people, good weather, good food, good fun, everything,” says Bob Berry, who has attended two years in a row.

It’s a fundraiser for the catholic fraternal organization.

The money goes toward scholarships for local catholic school students, and other community needs.

“We have kept people’s power on, we help out homeless veterans, we do all sorts of charitable work here in the Chattanooga area. All the money that is raised here goes to a good cause,” says Adam Foster, Public Relations Chair.

Their Grand Knight says the event gets bigger and better each year.

It features games for all ages, face painting, a white elephant sale, and even barbecue.

Members have been up smoking over 13 hundred pounds of meat since four this morning.

They say this event is a lot of fun, but the meaning behind it makes it even more enjoyable.

“It benefits all the works that were able to do throughout the year and that’s what were about. We’re a community organization that tries to give back as much as we possibly can, wherever we possibly can,” says Grand Knight, Ted Hackett.