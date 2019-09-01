Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – September 1st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Looking Dry But Heating Up More For Your Holiday Weekend!



Lots of sunshine will continue for Sunday after another nice mild start. It will be a little hotter with highs 90-93. Expect mostly clear skies for Sunday night as well.

- Advertisement -

Labor Day will be hot as well. Highs will heat up into the low 90’s. Tuesday and Wednesday look quite hot and continued dry with highs in the mid 90’s as Hurricane Dorian will stay well to our East.

88 & 68 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.