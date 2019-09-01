Trisha Yearwood gets ready to kickoff her Every Girl tour

Sunday morning county music fans got the childhood opportunity of a life time.

Country Music singer, Trisha Yearwood stopped by Barnes and Noble to help kick off her Every Girl tour.

- Advertisement -

Fans stood in line for hours waiting for their picture with Trisha and autograph.

Fans of all ages were excited to meet the country singer.

The Every Girl tour kicks off in October later this year.

Though, she normally tours with her husband Garth brooks, This is her first solo tour in 5 years and shes ready to hit the road with her fans.

“I’m also an artist on my own so to do these kinds of shows and to do a longer show and really get to have a conversation with the audience. I’m looking forward to it. There’s something about the country music fan, who is a friend, who is loyal you know. I cant, thank you or describe how much how much I appreciate that people do that,” said country singer, Trisha Yearwood.

The last stop of her hometown road trip was in Nashville Sunday night but she will be back there for the start of her tour in October.