The Salvation Army is ready to help with Hurricane Dorian.

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn) – The salvation army is planning to play a big role in helping with hurricane Dorian.

They already have crews in the islands helping residents right now but they are also on standby here waiting for Dorian to hit.

The area commander for the salvation army says they will move in with mobile kitchens to make sure people have food and water.

He says they will also assess their needs and assist them further from that point on.

Mark Smith with the Salvation army wants those residents to know they aren’t alone.

“People when they are effected by something like this and lose all or much of their stuff and they feel vulnerable, they feel helpless, were able to step in and help them and see that they are not alone. We can walk through this with them,” said Area Commander Mark Smith.

They are currently taking financial donations to help prepare for the aftermath from Dorian.