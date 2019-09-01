Man arrested after leading police on chase and crashing into a house.

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn) – Chattanooga Police say A man has been arrested after a police chase ended with him crashing into a house Saturday morning.

27 year old, Nicholas Spuregon is now facing numerous charges including driving under the influence, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment.

Neighbors say Spurgegon drove through several yard hitting mailboxes before crashing into a home damaging the two cars inside the garage.

The house has some extensive damage to the garage area of the house.

Police say no one was injured and Spuregon is now in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.