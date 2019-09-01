Friends and family gathered in Coolidge park to celebrate the birthday of their missing loved one.

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn) – The community gathered together this afternoon to honor Tonetta Carlisle.

Carlisle went missing 30 years ago. HER BIRTHDAY WAS ON WEDNESDAY.

- Advertisement -

She was just 15 years old when she went missing.

Her family wanted to release 46 balloons for her for her 46th birthday, celebrating her life.

They hope that through their tragedy, comes education and closure.

“School has started back, we want to educate our children to be aware, to be aware of their surroundings when they are leaving school. Parents, network with your children because you never know. I want some closure, I don’t care if she is deceased or shes living or whatever, WE NEED SOME CLOSURE,” says Tonetta’s family.

Police believe the case is still solvable and if you have any information to contact them.