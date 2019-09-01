Chattanooga markets holds their 10th annual Beast Feast BBQ Festival

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn) – The Chattanooga market hosted its annual Beast Feast B-B-Q Festival Sunday.

The event featured B-B-Q plates from 5 different pit masters.

They all competed for the title of Chattanooga’s Best B-B-Q.

The winning pit master tells us he has been coming to the market for 18 years.

He explains what keeps his customers and judges coming back for more after all this time.

“We don’t sauce our ribs but we don’t use a dry rub either, we use a sort of a wet rub. Not a marinate but a wet rub. It caramelizes on the smoker , smoke em for about 4 to 4 and half hours. Fall off the bone tender, that’s whats gonna do it,” says Jade Lockhart with Lockhart’s Fire and Smoke BBQ.

The judges choice award went to Lockhart B-B-Q and the Peoples choice award was given ti Cornerstone B-B-Q! Congrats