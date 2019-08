Northwest Whitfield heads to Dalton High School to take on Jahmyr Gibbs and the Catamounts.

Gibbs had 17 carries for 183 yards and four touchdowns. His performance helped propel Dalton past Northwest Whitfield 73-7.

Check out these highlights!

