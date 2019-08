The Purple Pounders look to redeem themselves after losing to Notre Dame in the first week of the season. They travel to Tyner to take on the Rams.

The Rams’ offense couldn’t be stopped. They racked up over 600 yards of offense as Tyner goes on to win 67-10.

Check out these highlights!

