Mocs’ Mack makes Titans roster

NASHVILLE (TitansOnline.come) – The Titans have trimmed their roster to 53 players before today’s NFL deadline.

Former Chattanooga Moc Isaiah Mack impressed coaches enough to make the final cut. Mack finished the season with 9 tackles and one sack.

Other former Mocs Corey Levin and Kareem Orr were released or waived from the team. Former East Ridge Pioneer Jojo Tillery was also released.

Among the moves: QB Logan Woodside, running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive lineman Corey Levin have all been waived.

Also, the team has traded receiver Taywan Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for a 2020 draft pick.

Meanwhile, receiver Kalif Raymond, defensive lineman Isaiah Mack, running back Dalyn Dawkins and offensive linemen David Quessenberry and Jamil Douglas are among those who’ve made the team’s initial 53-man roster.

More roster shuffling could take place in the coming days, however, as players from other teams could be claimed on Sunday.

Raymond led the Titans in the preseason with 13 catches for 204 yards, while Dawkins ended the preseason in style with a 117-yard, two touchdown game against the Bears. Mack, who played collegiately at Chattanooga, was consistently disruptive in training camp after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

As part of the team’s roster transactions, the Titans placed defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on the Reserve/NFI list to start the season. As part of the designation, Simmons won’t be able to practice the first six weeks of the season.

Also, tackle Taylor Lewan has officially been moved to the team’s suspended list.

Taywan Taylor, a third-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky, had some key moments with the Titans, electrifying fans with his speed and big-play ability.

But he also dealt with some inconsistencies during his time in Tennessee, at a time when the Titans enter the season with front-line starters and solid depth at the position.

Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, Tajae Sharpe and A.J. Brown are in line to log significant playing time for the Titans in 2019. Receiver Darius Jennings, a kickoff return specialist for the Titans, and Raymond give the team six players at the position.

The following players have been informed they will be waived/released at Saturday’s 3 p.m. deadline:

OL Hroniss Grasu

OL Austin Pasztor

TE Ryan Hewitt

DB Kenneth Durden

DB D’Andre Payne

DB JoJo Tillery

DB Michael Jordan

DB Kareem Orr

DB LaDarius Wiley

DL Chris Nelson

DL Braxton Hoyett

DL Frank Herron

DL Amani Bledsoe

LB Derick Roberson

LB Ukeme Eligwe

LB Quart’e Sapp

LB LaTroy Lewis

LB Eric Cotton

OL A.T. Hall

OL Aaron Stinnie

OL Corey Levin

OL Tyler Marz

P Austin Barnard

QB Logan Woodside

RB Akeem Hunt

RB Jeremy McNichols

RB Alex Barnes

TE Parker Hesse

WR DeAngelo Yancey

WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams

WR Papi White

WR Cody Hollister

WR Tanner McEvoy

Traded to Browns:

WR Taywan Taylor

Reserve NFI:

DL Jeffery Simmons

Suspended:

LT Taylor Lewan

Note: The Titans can begin putting together their practice squad on Sunday.