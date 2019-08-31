10 injured in shooting after football game in Alabama

At least 10 teenagers were injured when a shooting broke out after a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday night, authorities said. Nine of the victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Deangelo Parnell, 17, was arrested and charged on nine counts of attempted murder, a police spokesperson told CBS affiliate WKRG.

Gunfire broke out inside the concourse of Ladd-Peebles Stadium at the conclusion of the LeFlore vs. Williamson High School football game. The shooting was partially recorded by security cameras, WKRG reported.

The victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 18 years old. Five were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

“Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events?” Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste asked in a news conference Friday. “They’re bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they’re putting other people in harm’s way.”

Police were still questioning witnesses late Friday and said the shooting investigation was ongoing.