Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon’s Forecast – August 29th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Great Looking Weather Ahead & Will Last For Labor Day Holiday Weekend!



This Morning: Clear skies and quite pleasant again. Lows will be near 60 with some areas in the mid & upper 50’s.

This Afternoon: Sunny, warmer, but still not very humid for Friday with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90. Clear and mild again for Friday night with lows 62-65.

Mostly sunny and hot for the weekend & highs near 92 with lows in the 60’s. Looking dry through Labor Day and the first half of next week as most eyes will be focused on Hurricane Dorian as it nears the Florida coast near Labor Day.

88 & 68 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

