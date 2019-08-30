TDFN Scoreboard: August 30th, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!
Bradley Central 35 – Walker Valley 0
Central 7 – Tyner 48
CCS 0 – Baylor 21
Copper Basin at Hayesville (N.C)
East Ridge 13 – Bledsoe County 7
Greenback 0 – Meigs County 13
Hardin Valley 13 – Cleveland 7
Hixson 0 – Signal Mountain 25
Howard 7 – Brainerd 0
Knox Webb 7 – McCallie 35
Marion County at Sequatchie County
Monterey 15 – Lookout Valley 0
Mt. Juliet Christian at Grace Academy
Notre Dame at Corbin
Red Bank 7 – Ooltewah 13
Sale Creek at Jackson County
Sequoyah at McMinn County
Silverdale Baptist 20 – Polk County 6
Soddy Daisy 14 – East Hamilton 17
Tellico Plains 7 – McMinn Central 0
Trinity Christian 0 – Boyd Buchanan 16
Tuscola 3 – Rhea County 13
Georgia
Chattooga 0 – Wesleyan 7
Dade County at North Sand Mountain
Fannin County 14 – Lafayette 7
Gordon Central 7 – Christian Heritage 7
LFO 7 – Gordon Lee 7
North Murray 7 – Rabun County 21
Northwest Whitfield 0 – Dalton 28
Ridgeland 7 – Troup County 7
Ringgold 14 – Heritage 27
Sonoraville 6 – Model 7