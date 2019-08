MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The victim of a house fire in Middle Valley last week has died from his injuries.

It happened last Friday around 6AM on Hawkwood Court.

- Advertisement -

72 year old Lowell Max Bruce and his wife were outside the house when firefighters arrive.

But he was taken to the hospital and later transferred to a burn unit in Georgia.

Hamilton County officials say he passed away on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.