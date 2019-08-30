A Garbage Truck Crash Brings Warning To Renters

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Police Department worked a stinky situation Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a wreck involving a garbage truck that crashed into a home.

According to the driver of the truck, when they got out of it to help another employee the truck began to roll down 4th street towards Brown Avenue.

The truck then crashed into a house.

Less than 24 hours later, that house was demolished and the homeowners were assessing damage.

When Barry Currin first got the news, he was shocked, “Well the first thought was gosh I hope nobody is hurt. You know we didn’t know anything about the circumstances so when we got here and found out that everybody who was inside got out safely, there were two people inside. That was the big relief that we got, ya know. The house is replaceable.”

24-year-old ZeShan Goodine was inside the home when the truck hit the house.

Goodine says, “I just got off work because I work first shift so I was taking a nap in my room. Then I woke up to a loud sound because the truck just crashed through the house and when I looked up, the wall was about to fall in on me and my roommates dog. So we both had to run out the house.”

Zeshan and all of the tenants in the home lost everything.

The only things they could salvage were their animals.

None of the renters had renters insurance.

These young men have some very good advice for young renters that are just like them.

Goodine says, “Make sure that you have renters insurance because we had no idea about it until after it had all happened. But, it is very important to have and it’s not expensive either from what I’ve researched.”

The renters received $500 good will vouchers and 2 nights at a local hotel.