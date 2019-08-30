Driver arrested after almost hitting student getting on school bus

CARTERSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Bartow County School System released a video that shows a driver almost hitting a student at a bus stop.

- Advertisement -

The point was to show how dangerous it is to pass school buses when they are stopped.

The 15 year old girl had to jump to avoid the passing pickup truck.

Now the Sheriff is honoring the bus driver and throwing the pickup driver in jail.

Bus driver Shannon Banks saw the pickup coming and honked at the student to look out.

The startled student was just able to get out of the way.

Meanwhile, investigators used the onboard camera to track the driver of the passing vehicle.

When they got to 42-year-old Blake Tyson Lockwood, they say he had removed the battery from the pickup and claimed that it wasn’t operable.

They didn’t buy it.

Lockwood faces a total of eight charges… reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving an unsafe/improperly-equipped vehicle, making an improper right turn, failure to obey a stop sign, failure to stop for a school bus, removing/affixing a tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and tampering with evidence.