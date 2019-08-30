Chattanooga Police investigate two more shooting cases

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police got two more shooting cases to investigate last night.

The latest happened just after midnight on the Brainerd side of the McCallie Tunnel.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 3200 block of Montview Drive.

The found a victim who suffered a gunshot wound.

They say the 45 year old man refused medical treatment and was uncooperative with details.

But they were able to confirm the shooting location on Montview.

The second shooting happened earlier in the evening at the north end of Missionary Ridge.

Around 6:25 PM police were notified that a 27 year old man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was shot multiple times.

He says he was riding in a vehicle that was shot on Lightfoot Mill Road.

Police ask anyone who has information on either shooting to please call them at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.