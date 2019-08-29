Young football player honored by Grundy County team

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Grundy County youth team is playing for 61.

“Our motto this year is that we’re playing for big Issic. Everything we do, when we get tired then we look at that 61 that’s on everybody’s jersey and remember that he would love to be out here with us,” North Grundy Hornets Coach Justin Lusk said.

No one will be wearing jersey 61 this year, because that number belongs to Issic Matney.

Matney tragically died in April.

He was only 9 years old.

“It’s hard. Especially with my son on the team. It was hard to break the news to him, extremely. But we as coaches, it’s more than the game of football. It’s the game of life, you know. And our purpose is to be there and show them that we’re more than a coach, you know. If you need support. If you need anything that we’re here,” Lusk said.

“He was just a big-hearted, loving kid. Didn’t matter what it was. He would always come with a smile, you know. He’s always hugging his players. Enjoyed playing the game, being at practice, being at the games. It was just kind of the kid he was,” Lusk said.

The team he would’ve been playing on is honoring him through the sport he loved.

They have his number on their jerseys and take his jersey to every game.

It’s a way to remember him.

“He’ll always be with us and it’s just something that, it’s a learning lesson for these young kids too, you know. You can’t take life for granted, you know. You’ve got to live it up to the fullest. He did that and we just want to pass along the message that we’re going to come together and we’re going to support each other,” Lusk said.