UTC Chancellor promises changes after gun alert incident

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As criticism continues on social media over how the UTC Alert was handled on Wednesday, the administration is reacting.

Both parents and students have been posting their concerns about locking down the campus and the notification. Some examples:

Robie Robinson who is in charge of campus Emergency Services described the incident as a “a learning opportunity.”

And Chancellor Dr. Steven Angle admits they made the wrong call about locking down the campus.

Here are both of their statements today in full.

Ensuring Campus Safety

“Fortunately, Wednesday’s incident turned out to be a potential and not an actual threat. Still, there was a tremendous campus response with extensive support from area law enforcement. We’re grateful for the law enforcement support and that everyone on campus was safe. The incident was a learning opportunity and, should a similar threat arise in the future, we will choose to err on the side of safety by putting the campus on lockdown status in the event of any potential or actual threat.”

Robie Robinson, UTC Executive Director of Emergency Services

“Our commitment to students, faculty and staff is to provide a safe learning environment. When any incident occurs that potentially impacts our educational mission, we have to be prepared to inform, engage and execute. We have an emergency operations process in place with specific actions to be taken. While we are thankful that there was not a credible threat on our campus and our students were always safe, there is always an opportunity to assess our actions and consider potential changes to our procedures.

In retrospect, we should have locked down the campus when the report came in of a possible suspicious person in Fletcher Hall and Chattanooga Police Department responded in force. We will review the decisions that were made and decide whether our assessment process is adequate. In addition, our information systems and processes will be reviewed to ensure there are coordinated, timely and accurate messages across the campus and in the community.

We take seriously the safety of our UTC family and being the reliable source of information for all things that impact our campus. The quick action by law enforcement agencies for the city, county, the FBI and UTC was well coordinated and effective in assuring the safety of our campus.”