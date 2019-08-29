Murray Co Topples SE Whitfield 28-14

Chatsworth, GA (WDEF-TV) Murray Co beat Southeast Whitfield 28-14 on Thursday evening to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Indians scored on the first snap of the second quarter. Facing third and long from their own 19, Cade Petty took the option pitch and went 81 yards for the touchdown. The Raiders tried to answer the score on their next series. Facing 4th down from the near the Indians 20 yard line, Adam Sowder threw for the end zone, but the pass was knocked away by Davis Redwine. Just before the end of the first half, and Murray Co had a fourth and goal from the five. Kaleb Jones hit Brannon Nuckolls in the end zone, but the ball was stripped away by Chandler Dyer. That kept the score 7-0 at the half. Both teams found an offensive spark in the second half with the Indians prevailing 28-14.