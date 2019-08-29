Investigators arrest suspects in exploding gas tank case

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the two suspects they were looking for in the fire at Mike’s Tire last week.

You might remember the case from the spectacular fire ball caught on camera from the incident.

Investigators say the two men were trying to steal gas by drilling a hole in a truck’s gas tank at 3:30 AM last Tuesday.

It ignited, and the fireball chased them away.

The resulting fire burned several vehicles and the building.

The sheriff says public tips from sharing the video helped them make the case.

They arrested 19 year old Drew Tidwell of Albertville late Wednesday.

They already had 21 year old Chris Ennis in custody from an unrelated chase last Friday in Crossville, AL.

Both face charges of Criminal Mischief and 3rd Degree Arson.

Sheriff Nick Welden said “This also needs to be a lesson to our younger people. In this case, attempting to commit a small crime turned into a much larger one. These suspects will be facing major consequences for their actions.”