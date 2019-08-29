6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Oregon coast

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Thursday off the Oregon coast, but did not generate a tsunami or cause any damage or injuries, authorities said. The epicenter of the quake, which hit just after 8 a.m., was located about 150 miles from the city of Bandon at a depth of 7 miles in the Pacific Ocean.

The quake was caused by slipping along an offshore fault called the Blanco Fracture Zone and has nothing to do with the more well-known Cascadia fault, which is believed to be overdue for a major earthquake in the Pacific Northwest, said Paul Bodin, manager of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network at the University of Washington.

The event is also unrelated to a cluster of “episodic slips” along the Cascadia tectonic plate boundary that have been releasing energy across the coastal Pacific Northwest over the past week to 10 days, he said.

A look at the epicenter as provided by the U.S. Geological Survey. USGS

Those slips are not felt by humans but have been picked up by monitoring devices around the Olympic Peninsula in northwest Washington state and also stretching from Eugene to the Siskiyou Mountains along the Oregon-California border, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Viewers of CBS Portland, Oregon, affiliate KOIN-TV reported feeling the earthquake Thursday.

The slips along the Cascadia relented two days ago after a fairly active week, Bodin said. “Who knows what Mother Earth is trying to tell us, but as far as we know, the earthquake today is … at a very unsurprising place,” he said.