Nurse continues to save lives through organ donations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Alison Bell was a mother and wife.

She was a Charleston, South Carolina resident, but a Chattanooga native.

She was also a nurse who worked in hospice and had a passion for helping people.

“She was an amazing mother. Always a giving person. Back when we had the flood. I guess it’s been four or five years now. She was out there. We’ve got big wading boots and she was helping the families pull their clothes out and whatever things they could get out of the house that was flooded. That’s the kind of person she was,” Bell’s husband Joe Bell said.

Bell suddenly passed away, but through her organs she will continue to touch lives.

Five of her organs were donated to families, including her heart, liver, and lungs.

“Just very proud of her that I know that there are five families today that are celebrating,” Joe said.

According to organdonor.gov, only three in one-thousand people die in a way that allows for organ donation.

Joe said Bell had been an organ donor for a long time.

“She was very adamant about it. She talked me into it,” Joe said.

He said that In just 30 days he’ll be able to know who received her organs.

And, he’ll get their contact information.

It’s an opportunity to meet the ones his wife’s organs have helped.

“I would love to meet them. Especially whoever got her heart. And, I would love to share that with them. The loving, caring, kind heart that they got,” Joe said.