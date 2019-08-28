Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – August 28th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Great Looking Weather Begins Today !



Any isolated showers and storms will move to the East as we head through the morning. It will stay warm and muggy with some areas of fog and lows around 70.

Wednesday Afternoon: After some morning clouds, more sunshine returning later in the day, along with lower humidity and winds out of the Northwest. That Northwesterly breezy will help lower the humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Tonight: Clear and cooler Wednesday night with lows in most areas between 57 & 63.

Tomorrow: More great looking weather for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 and pleasant overnight lows closer to 60.

Mostly sunny and hot for Saturday with highs back in the low 90’s.

89 & 68 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

