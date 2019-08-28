Vols Jeremy Pruitt Confirms Michigan Transfer Aubrey Solomon Eligible to Play Right Away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has received an NCAA waiver enabling the Michigan transfer to play for the Volunteers immediately rather than sitting out the 2019 season.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed during the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference Wednesday that the NCAA had granted Solomon’s waiver request. Volquest first reported the news.

- Advertisement -

Solomon’s availability provides a giant boost to a Tennessee defensive line that has no returning starters. Tennessee’s defensive line lost its most experienced returning player when Emmit Gooden tore his right anterior cruciate ligament this month.

Solomon announced in December he was transferring to Tennessee. The former five-star recruit played five games and made six tackles for Michigan while struggling with injuries last season. He played 13 games and had 18 tackles in 2017.

Tennessee opens the season Saturday by hosting Georgia State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)