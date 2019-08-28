UTC issues alert over report of a man with a gun

1:15 update:

UTC-ALERT Secondary sweep of Fletcher is being conducted. No suspicious person found. Fletcher only building searched. Police will be on campus into the evening

- Advertisement -

_______

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have swarmed on UTC after the university issued an alert that a man was spotted with a weapon.

The alert said they were searching for a white man with blond hair carrying a rifle, who was walking on East 8th Street.

There were other reports of a person with a gun at Fletcher Hall.

That building has been evacuated and others are sheltering in place.

Police are going through the building now.

They are also directing traffic away from the campus.

There have been no reports at this point of any shooting.

If you have info on this case, please call UTC Police 423-425-4357.