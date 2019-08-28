U.S. Senator from Georgia to Resign

MARIETTA, Ga. (WDEF) — A U.S. senator from Georgia is resigning.

Republican Johnny Isakson announced on Wednesday he’ll be stepping down at the end of the year.

In a statement Isakson said, “I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me.”

Isakson has Parkinson’s disease, and says it’s progressing.

He says he’s continuing physical therapy from a fall in July, and had surgery this week to remove a growth on his kidney.

The 74-year-old’s senate term ends in 2022.

Isakson has been in office for 40 years, serving in both the state and U.S. House and Senate.