U.S. Senator from Georgia to Resign

MARIETTA, Ga. (WDEF) — A U.S. senator from Georgia is resigning.
Republican Johnny Isakson announced on Wednesday he’ll be stepping down at the end of the year.
In a statement Isakson said, “I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me.”
Isakson has Parkinson’s disease, and says it’s progressing.
He says he’s continuing physical therapy from a fall in July, and had surgery this week to remove a growth on his kidney.
The 74-year-old’s senate term ends in 2022.
Isakson has been in office for 40 years, serving in both the state and U.S. House and Senate.